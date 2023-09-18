TPD: Person hospitalized after vehicle collides with City of Toledo dump truck late Sunday

According to a Toledo police report, the driver was travelling on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was hospitalized after her vehicle collided with a city dump truck in north Toledo Sunday night.

Toledo police responded to a call just after 11 p.m. regarding an accident involving a City of Toledo dump truck at the corner of Matzinger Road and Enterprise Boulevard.

When officers arrived, the driver of a City of Toledo Water Department truck told police he was making a left turn onto Enterprise Boulevard when he crashed into an SUV that was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver of the dump truck said he was unable to stop in time before striking the SUV head-on.

Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported both parties to the hospital for injuries. Police said a citation was issued for the driver of the SUV.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.