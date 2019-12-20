TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are warning the public of a new phone scam targeting the elderly.

Detectives say the scammers usually call landline phones posing as an attorney or bondsman. The scammers pretend that a grandchild has been involved in an at-fault accident and need money to get out out of jail.

As a reminder, you should never provide personal information to unsolicited or unknown telephone callers.

