x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

TPD warning of water scam targeting elderly people

Police say people posing as water workers are distracting residents and stealing belongings.
Credit: TPD Twitter

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are warning elderly residents and their families to be on the lookout for a scam that has been reported by several people in the area.

Police say people have been reported going to homes of elderly residents and gaining entry by telling the residents they need to make sure their water is working.

Each time, the person at the door will have what appears to be an official-looking ID badge. 

Once inside, the scammer will distract the resident while others enter the home and steal belongings.

Police advise residents to never let anyone in your home that you do not know or have not scheduled an appointment with.

Recently there have been several reports of people going to the homes of elderly residents and gaining entry by telling...

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Monday, October 5, 2020