TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police and US Marshals from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) are asking for the public's help in locating two fugitives.

Officials are looking for 22-year-old Alexus Austin and 29-year-old Brian Wilson.

The men are wanted by Toledo police for burglary and felonious assault from an incident that happened in March.

During the incident, the two are alleged to have entered a man's home and beat him, causing severe injury.

The NOVFTF says they have looked for the two in several locations in Toledo, but have not located them.

Their last known address is in the 1500 block of Brookepark.

Officials say both Austin and Wilson have warrants entered for Nationwide Extradition and the NOVFTF will go anywhere in the country to apprehend them.

Austin is described as 5'2" and 140 pounds, and Wilson is 6'2" and 155 pounds.

Anyone with information into their whereabouts should call the NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833 or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.