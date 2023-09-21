TPD: 2-vehicle crash in south Toledo leaves 2 hospitalized Wednesday

Both of the drivers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after their cars collided in south Toledo on Wednesday.

Toledo police respoded to an injury accident call just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Holland-Sylvania Road and Firethorne Drive. When officers arrived, they found a crashed silver Honda and a tan Honda lying on its side in the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

After investigating, police determined the driver of the tan Honda was turning onto Firethorne Drive when they turned in front of the silver Honda and crashed into it.

No arrests were made.

South Holland-Sylvania Road was briefly closed at Firethorne Drive while crews cleaned the accident scene. The road was re-opened after 30 minutes, according to reports.