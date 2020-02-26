TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are working to identify the man in the picture below.

He is wanted for questioning in relation to the shooting that happened earlier this month in the 4000 block of Angola Road.

Toledo Police Department

The shooting happened on Saturday, February 15 around 10:30 p.m.

Police say Joseph Phelps called 911 saying he and Joseph Gilchrist had been shot.

They told the police the shooting happened when they were on their way home from returning a phone they had found.

Phelps and Gilchrist were both taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Anyone with any information is being asked to please call 419-255-1111.

RELATED: Toledo police investigating 2 shootings that took place over the weekend

RELATED: Police ID victim in city's 1st city homicide of 2020