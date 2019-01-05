TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council approved a mutual aid request Tuesday allowing Toledo police officers to help the City of Dayton when a Ku Klux Klan rally takes place later this month.

The Dayton community has been preparing for months after learning that an extremist group affiliated with the KKK will be holding a rally on Memorial Day weekend. This included meetings on how to prevent hate crimes and more recently, reaching out to other communities like Toledo for help.

"Clearly the citizen's of Dayton do not welcome the Ku Klux Klan, but the Klan and every American has a right to assemble and engage in free speech, so even though they aren't welcome, they can't be prevented from being there.," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

That's why, when the city reached out to Toledo for a mutual aid request, city council unanimously approved that Toledo police officers can help keep the peace during the Memorial Day weekend rally.

It's something Mayor Kapszukiewicz hopes Dayton would do if Toledo was facing the same issue.

"Dayton worried that given the amount of attention this is going to gather, the protests and counter-protests, that their police department itself may not have the ability to provide the type of security that that sort of event is going to require," Kapszukiewicz said.

Dayton's police, the local sheriff's office, the area prosecutors and federal officials have been holding meetings and creating plans to keep citizens safe ever since the rally permit was approved. According to our sister station, WHIO, the city has even tried suing the group saying the First Amendment doesn't protect unlawful conduct and inciting violence, but the rally is still allowed to go on.

"We wouldn't want to be in a situation where we are not able to protect our citizens because of a hate group like the KKK coming in," Kapszukiewicz said.