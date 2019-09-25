A tactical situation in south Toledo was resolved on Wednesday after a man barricaded himself inside his apartment.

Perrysburg police said they had a person make threats against an officer and the officer’s family. That suspect was then seen outside his apartment on the 2500 block of Key Street. When officers approached, he ran into his apartment and is refused to come out.

Toledo police said the situation has since been peacefully resolved following crisis negotiations and Toledo Police SWAT call-out.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

We will continue to keep you updated.

