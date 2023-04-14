Police fatally shoot west Toledo robbery suspect Friday, neighbors, city council member react

"I think we're all getting sick of it, honestly," resident Adam Myers said. You want answers, you want fixes, and I'm not seeing any progression of that happening."

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police shot and killed one robbery suspect in west Toledo and took another one into custody Friday morning.

WTOL 11 followed up with witnesses and other people living in the neighborhood, who said they were fed up with hearing violence outside their homes.

One mother, who asked to remain anonymous, lives right next to the scene officers responded to in the area of Dryden Drive and Vermaas Avenue and said as soon as she started hearing gunshots, she pulled her kids into the basement.

"There should be no reason I have to drag my kids out of bed at 9 a.m. and hide them in a basement," she said. "I heard the cops getting closer, the shots approaching, my kids were crying, I was crying."

After this incident, she's ready to sell her house because she's tired of fearing for her family's safety.

Others in the Five Points neighborhood shared the same sentiments. They are tired of being afraid. In August 2022, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in an alley between houses on Burnham and Vermaas avenues.

But even newcomers to the area like Adam Myers, who has only lived in the neighborhood for a month and a half, was thrown off guard when he saw the entire altercation between police and robbers from his front porch.

"I think we're all getting sick of it, honestly," Myers said. "I don't think we can get used to it. You want answers, you want fixes, and I'm not seeing any progression of that happening."

City leaders are taking note and want to crack down on violent crime, too.

Toledo City Council member Theresa Morris lives in the Five Points neighborhood and said she isn't going to sit around while crime runs rampant.

"We need to make sure juveniles don't have access to guns," Morris said. "Whether that means more gun takebacks, if it means we need to hold our judges accountable, or it means we need to hold our parents accountable, this is not what we're all about."

Morris said she plans to bring the incident and next steps up at Tuesday's city council meeting by calling on her fellow members, the mayor and community leaders to redouble their efforts to tackle crime in the city.