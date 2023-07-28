Toledo police shoot, injure armed man early Friday; neighbors react

A neighbor close to the situation said those affected are trying to pick up the pieces after the incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman called 911 in the early morning hours of Friday from a west Toledo home to report that her husband was armed, intoxicated and threatening to kill himself.

When officers arrived at the scene, the woman made it out safely through the garage.

According to a TPD press release, the man then opened the front door and pointed a rifle at officers, who then shot him. He retreated back into the house and SWAT officers were eventually able to enter the home and take him into custody.

The man's condition is unknown, but police Friday morning said he was "stable."

The officers who fired their weapons will be placed on paid administrative leave as an investigation of the incident continues, according to the press release.

A neighbor close to the situation said those affected are trying to pick up the pieces after the incident. Other neighbors also shared their feelings about the incident, expressing sympathy for the family mixed with the fear of violence.

Neighbor Mary Hack said it's not the first time she's woken up to gunshots recently. A 17-year-old was shot and killed just one street over in April.

As a long-term kinship caretaker, Hack said letting the children she watches play outside feels dangerous.

"If they come outside, I'm going to be outside," Hack said. "I don't leave them outside by themselves, especially with the violence right now. It's really getting out of hand."

She said she is reconsidering where she lives, too.

"I'm thinking about selling because it's getting pretty bad in the neighborhood with the violence. And I have children, young children," she said.