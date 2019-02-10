TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police shared this adorable video of a raccoon getting up close and personal with a security camera as a way to remind people to make sure their doors are locked at night.

TPD says most thefts out of vehicle are crimes of opportunity and say you should remove valuables from your car and to lock your doors.

"You never know who may be sneaking around at night," TPD's Facebook post said.

Although officers do say the furry bandit was likely after the garbage and not a purse left in an unlocked car.