Toledo police are turning to the public to help identify a man wanted for a west Toledo robbery.

According to police, the man pictured pulled out a handgun and stole cash from victims on the 4200 block of Vermaas.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

RELATED: 16-year-old indicted on murder charge in Perrysburg homicide

RELATED: TPD: Man forced his way into ex-girlfriend's house on Friday the 13th and tried to shoot her

RELATED: TPD seeks to identify men wanted for questioning in Family Dollar robbery