TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are turning to the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in relation to a possible robbery.

The incident occurred at the Family Dollar on Suder.

The man pictured, along with a second male, fled the scene in a red F150 with the license plate HVT7872.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

