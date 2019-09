TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help from the public to identify a man wanted for using a stolen credit card.

The man pictured allegedly used the stolen card to purchase a $3,200 security system at Home Depot.

Toledo Police

He is described as slim, with reddish brown hair.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

RELATED: Toledo police seek help to identify credit card thief

RELATED: TPD releases footage of north Toledo traffic stop