TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help from the public to identify the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that occurred on July 3.

The incident happened at Monroe and Huron near The Blarney Irish Pub. One of the motorcyclists was seriously injured.

Investigators are working to identify the white car in the video and its driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.