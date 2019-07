Toledo police are turning to the public to help identify the suspect involved in a gas station breaking and entering.

This happened at the American Petroleum on East Central.

Toledo Police Department Attempt to Identify: The male in this photo is wanted for a B&E to the American Petroleum gas station on E Central. If you can help us identify him, please call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

If you can help identify him, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.