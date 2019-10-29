TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for the person responsible for stealing multiple credit cards from a parked car.
On August 7, 2019, the suspect pictured took the cards from a vehicle parked in The Blade's parking lot.
If you have any information or can identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
