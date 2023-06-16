MISSING: TPD searching for 2 12-year-olds from central Toledo

Shekeer Murray was last seen by Safety Net staff leaving the shelter on June 14 around 12:15 p.m. She is believed to be with Zionna Thomas, who previously ran away.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a missing juvenile runaway from in central Toledo.

Police say 12-year-old Shekeer Murray went missing from a group home on Parkdale Avenue near Upton Avenue.

They say she was last seen by Safety Net staff leaving the shelter on June 14 around 12:15 p.m. She is believed to be with another missing juvenile, Zionna Thomas, 12, who also ran away from the Safety Net shelter, according to reports.

Thomas was previously reported missing on the morning of April 2 but was located later that day in the afternoon. Reports do not say exactly when Thomas ran away again.

An investigation is underway. Officers have checked several known addresses for the juveniles since their disappearances, but they were not able to be located.

If you have seen Shekeer or Zionna, or know anything about their locations, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.