TPD searching for suspects who stole elderly woman's purse, car

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for two suspects who stole an elderly woman's purse and car on Aug. 2.

Police say the suspects took the woman's purse while she was shopping at the Kroger on Jackman Rd.

The woman told police she left her purse in the cart when she was going to look at cereal. When she turned around, she saw the suspects running down the aisle with her purse.

The woman started yelling, "They stole my purse!" as the suspects were fleeing the scene.

Police say the suspects then took the woman's keys and drove off with her car. The car has since been found.

A store employee followed the suspects as they fled the store and retrieved the purse after they dumped it behind the nearby Great Clips.

The woman described the first suspect as a thin, Black male in his late teens standing about 5'10" wearing red shorts and a dark-colored shirt. She described the second suspect as a thin, Black male in his late teens standing at 6'2".

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.