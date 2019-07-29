TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for the suspect in a robbery that took place at a north Toledo Family Dollar earlier this month.

This happened at 3020 Cherry Street around 1:30 p.m. on July 20.

According a police report, witness Tara Boyer told police the unknown suspect tried to leave with a basket of merchandise. Boyer attempted to grab the basket when the suspect stiff-armed her in the neck, causing her to stagger back. He then ran into witness Scott Fanning and pushed him into the wall.

The suspect fled the scene down Central as Boyer tried to chase him down.

He is described as a black male, 5'10" tall, and 150 lbs. He was wearing a black shirt with a white Adidas logo on the front, black shorts with a red stripe down the side and white shoes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.