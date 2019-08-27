TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help from the public to identify an individual wanted for a downtown bank robbery Tuesday.

The incident happened at the 5/3 Bank at 420 Madison just before noon.

The suspect is believed to be a black man dressed as woman. They are described as being 5'8", with a slim build, in their mid-20s and wearing glasses.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

