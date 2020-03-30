TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police need your help locating a missing teen.

Police are looking for 14-year-old Isaiah Ploof who is described as a white male, weighing 120 pounds and is 5 feet and 4 inches tall.

He was last seen in the 900 block of Kingston Avenue wearing black pants, a black zip-up hoodie and a grey and red hat.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

RELATED: Montpelier Police searching for missing teen and 2-month-old son

RELATED: Endangered Missing Advisory issued for missing Michigan father, son