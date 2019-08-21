TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a woman who went missing around noon on Wednesday who they believe could be in danger.

Jessica Halcomb, 26, was last seen on the 700 block of Chesbrough. She is 5'2", 200 lbs. with blonde hair. Halcomb is believed to be wearing jeans and a black or white tank top.

Police say she is developmentally delayed and that they are concerned for her safety.

If you see her, or have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.