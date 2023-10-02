TPD: Police searching for missing 13-year-old from east Toledo

Zionna Thomas was last seen on Sept. 29 after leaving a residence around 9 p.m. on Ravine Park, according to police reports.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother in east Toledo.

Zionna Thomas was last seen on Sept. 29 after leaving a residence around 9 p.m. on Ravine Park. She was wearing gray pajamas, according to police reports.

Thomas is 5'7, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

On Sept. 29, TPD crews responded to a call about a missing 13-year-old girl. Officers spoke with the girl's mother who identified her as Thomas.

Thomas' mother told police her daughter left their apartment and never returned. She also stated in reports that Thomas 'has gone missing several times in the past.'

Officers checked out several locations where Thomas is known to frequently visit including Waite High School, Weiler Homes, and the areas of Earl and Rogers Street, E. Broadway Street and Seaman Road, as well as Front and E. Broadway Street.

Thomas was unable to be located.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zionna Thomas are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.