TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police need your helping finding a missing teenager.

Police tweeted Thursday night that 13-year-old Obed Morales is missing from the 4100 block of Lewis Avenue.

Morales is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and tan pants.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.