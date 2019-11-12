TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police have located an endangered missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Joshua Brown ran away from the 2200 block of Warren.

Joshua is high-functioning autistic and has ADHD.

Joshua was found on Wednesday.
Toledo Police Department
