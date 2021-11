Police say Autumn Hill, 12, and Troy Hill, 15, are missing from the 800 block of Underwood.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for two juveniles missing from west Toledo.

Police say Autumn Hill, 12 and Troy Hill, 15, are missing from the 800 block of Underwood.

Autumn was last seen wearing gray pants and a turquoise jacket, and Troy was last seen wearing black and brown pants and a black shirt.

It is unclear when they went missing. A picture of Troy was not available.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.