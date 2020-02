TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police need your help searching for a missing 11-year-old.

Police say Ian Wilusz is missing from the Glendale and Detroit Avenue area.

He's described as weighing 197 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and tan pants.

Anyone who has seen Ian or has any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.