When the resident asked who was at the door, the suspect said, "it's me," and appeared to reach for a gun.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for a man who knocked on the door of a west Toledo home on Tuesday.

Police say the man knocked on the door of a home in the 3700 block of W. Alexis.

When the resident asked who was there, the suspect said, "it's me," and appeared to reach for a gun, according to police.

When the resident doesn't open the door, the suspect leaves.