TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a crash in north Toledo Wednesday morning.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. on North Erie near Magnolia.

According to police, the driver of a silver Honda was traveling on Erie and crashed into a parked car. The unknown driver left the scene.

Paul Allison, 62, of Toledo and Bennie Parker, 56, of Toledo were both passengers inside of the Honda at the time of the incident.

Parker suffered from serious injuries and Allison reportedly sustained minor injuries as a result. Both were transported to the hospital.

Joe Cromer

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

RELATED: WATCH | Man caught on camera while running nude in south Toledo

RELATED: State patrol reminds people seat belt use is Ohio law