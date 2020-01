TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police need your help searching for a missing 10-year-old.

TPD tweeted Thursday night that Daion Nelson is missing from the 400 block of Elmdale Road.

Daion stands at 4 feet and 8 inches and weighs 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing tan and gray pants with an orange and gray coat.

Anyone who has Daion or anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.