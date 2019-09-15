TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking the person responsible for stealing $1,700 worth of merchandise from the Apple store at Franklin Park Mall on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect(s) stole a total of 13 Apple pens from the store.

Since the value of the items stolen is more than $1,000, this crime is considered a felony.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

RELATED: Police: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Columbus

RELATED: WATCH | TPD attempting to identify woman wanted for robbery at the Manhattan Beauty Supply