TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department and US Marshals Service are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a 68-year-old woman.

Police say 29-year-old Rashaad Sultan caused a broken nose and a concussion to the woman's head after a minor traffic accident in August.

Sultan is described as a black with man, standing at 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Sultan's whereabouts may be eligible for a reward and is encouraged to call 419-255-1111.