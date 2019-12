TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department needs your help searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Angelina Sparks was last seen wearing a red headband, teal zip-up sweatshirt and dark pants at the Greenbelt Apartments.

Police say she is 5'0 weighing 130 lbs with black hair and haze eyes.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 419-255-1111.