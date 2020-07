Runaway Juvenile: Caron Merritt, 11, was last seen on 7/30/20 at 10pm after he ran away from home. He may be in the area of Norwood or Thayer. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/5FQrwuDSez