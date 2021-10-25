TPD responded to 3 shootings over the weekend

The Toledo Police Department responded to three shootings over the weekend, two in south Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department responded to three shootings over the weekend.

The first was on Friday evening in south Toledo, when a home with two children inside was shot at.

The shooting happened at the home on the 1100 block of Rockcress around 7:34 p.m.

Police say an adult and two children were in the home at the time of the shooting and the house had been hit by multiple gunshots.

No one was injured and no shell casings were located.

On Saturday, police received multiple reports of a person shot at the Clair Commons apartments in south Toledo.

Police say before officers arrived on scene, victim 19-year-old Martrese Davis drove himself to the Circle K on Airport and Byrne.

Davis is being treated at the hospital. Officers found multiple apartments at Clair Commons that were hit by gunfire.

Then on Sunday, police responded to a ShotSpotter Alert in north Toledo that turned into a person shot at an apartment on the 3300 block of Lagrange.

Officers found several shell casings and a blood trail leading up the stairwell, which had been hit by gunfire.