TPD reports more than 47 motorcycle crashes since April 1

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police report more than 47 motorcycle crashes have happened since April 1. Five of those crashes were fatal.
TPD says to stay safe, it's important to always wear a helmet, be aware of your surroundings and obey traffic laws.
Local rider and admin of Toledo's Motorcycle Rider Facebook group, Jeff Reichert, tells us a tip the motorcycle community uses is, "drive like you're invisible."
"Not all accidents that involve motorcycles and cars are the fault of cars and the drivers in cars but a lot of times when they do involve cars that are at fault, it's significantly more deadly for motorcycle riders," said Reichert.
TPD says to make sure you look twice before making any moves while driving.