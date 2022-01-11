TPD releases body, dash cam video of officers hitting, arresting suspect

Officers Noah Bauer and Dylan James, pulled 27-year-old Quantrell Thomas over for a broken tail light on Oct. 24. A witness also recorded a video of the incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department released body and dash cam footage of an Oct. 24 incident in which two officers repeatedly hit 27-year-old Quantrell Thomas after he was pulled over.

The officers in the video, Noah Bauer and Dylan James, pulled Thomas over for a broken tail light that evening.

In both the body and dash cam video, James can be seen waiting with Thomas while Bauer searched the vehicle, found three small bags of marijuana and returned to his cruiser to run a background check.

Thomas remained calm with his hands on his vehicle until Bauer returned to ask a question.

"If you had warrants, what would they be for?" Bauer asked.

Thomas said he would "maybe" have warrants in Maumee for driving-related charges.

But, police records show Thomas was wanted in Toledo for aggravated menacing and domestic violence.

"Put your hands behind your back. It's real simple, put your hands behind your back," James said before Thomas attempted to run away and was tackled to the ground by James.

James lost his body cam as he tackled Thomas and Bauer's body cam seemed to turn off as he approached the scuffle.

According to the incident report, Thomas tried to grab James' legs and duty belt while on the ground.

"He's got my foot, he's got my foot," one of the officers said.

"You're punching me," Thomas said.

"Let go of my foot right now," the officer said.

"You're punching me," Thomas repeated.

While still scuffling on the ground, one officer grabbed Thomas' arms as the other punched him in the body.

They both grabbed him and slammed him to the sidewalk, as mentioned in the incident report.

The report claimed Thomas continued to resist even after being slammed. In body cam video, an officer can be heard demanding Thomas let go of something as the second officer punches Thomas multiple times.

As shown in a video recorded by witness David Partin, the officer hit Thomas about 12 times as they waited for backup to arrive.

In the aftermath, one officer picked up his body cam, briefly revealing Thomas' bloodied face. They called for medical assistance as the officers explained to the backup where and why they were hitting the suspect.

James told one of the responding officers that Thomas was bleeding from his face.

James was asked if he used a "closed-hand stun."

"I gave some closed-hand stuns, just back muscle groups too. Just trying to get him to give up," James said.

Thomas was booked into the Lucas County Jail for resisting arrest after he was treated for his injuries.

TPD said it's still investigating the officers' actions internally. Neither James nor Bauer have violent incidents on their disciplinary records.