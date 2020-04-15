TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police say they have been able to secure a padlock order on The Antidote Bar, located at 704 Sylvania.

Toledo Police were taking steps to close the bar back in 2017 as the bar has had a history of problems.

RELATED: TPD taking steps to close the bar where two men were shot

They say the number of violent crimes in a short amount of time and the bar's lack of trying to improve that number led to the closure of the bar.

Police say the bar has been the site of two murders, the start to a violent family feud that spread throughout the entire city.

The location of the bar started the Hopings/Blackman feud that left two people killed.

The feud began when The Antidote Bar was called Lyric's Lounge.

Telly Hopings, 22, was accused of killing 36-year-old Eugene Blackman at the bar in what police believe was in retaliation to the murder of Ronnie Hopings in 2016.

RELATED: Toledo man accused of murder in family feud pleads not guilty

RELATED: Overnight house fire latest in string of violence, police believe family feud to blame

RELATED: Arson at central Toledo carryout believed to be part of ongoing family feud

RELATED: TPD increase patrols after shooting in central Toledo, gunman still on the loose

The most recent incident at the bar was a shooting last month that left one man dead.

RELATED: Police release name of man shot at The Antidote bar who later died

Those living around the bar have also been hoping the bar would close, saying they are fed up with the fighting and violence surrounding the bar.

RELATED: Two hurt in west Toledo bar shooting