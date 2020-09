It was the boys' first day of school for the year, and first day of school without their dad. Toledo police made sure they didn't face it alone.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sept. 8 was the first day of school for many local kids - including Officer Anthony Dia's sons, Younes and Maytham.

But unlike most kids, Younes and Maytham are facing the new school year without their dad, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 4.

The Toledo Police Department wasn't about to let them walk to school alone; dozens of TPD officers showed up to the Dia household to make sure the boys got to school safely.