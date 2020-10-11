TPD officers unharmed after car runs red light, crashes into police cruiser in west Toledo

We're told TPD have lost multiple police cars at that exact location over the years due to crashes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo Police officers escaped an early morning crash in west Toledo on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Upton and Sylvania Ave.

Police say the two officers were on routine patrol and driving on Sylvania when they were hit in the Upton intersection by a car that ran a red light.

The car hit the police cruiser on the driver's side. Neither the officers or the woman driving the other car were injured.

Police say the woman was cited for the crash.