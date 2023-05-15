Two Toledo police officers suspended for conduct during traffic stop

Officers Adam Hobbs and Ashlyn Pluff were under internal investigation for their actions during a Jan. 1 traffic stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo police officers are facing discipline after an internal investigation determined they violated department policy during a January traffic stop.

In reports issued by Toledo Director of Public Safety Brian Byrd Monday, Officer Adam Hobbs and Officer Ashlyn Pluff received the following:

Officer Hobbs

Charge 1 (Unnecessary Use of Physical Control Techniques): 20 day workday suspension (10 with pay, 10 without pay). Held in abeyance for three years.

Charge 2 (Demeanor): verbal reprimand

Officer Pluff

Charge 1 (Demeanor): 1 workday suspension (0 without pay). Held in abeyance for three years.

Police Chief Michael Troendle released a lengthy statement on the matter.

"When I became chief of police, I assured the men and women of the Toledo Police Department that as long as they did their job the right way, I would support them fully," Chief Troendle said. "However, I also made it clear that those officers who fail to meet the high expectations set by both our department, and the residents of this city, would be held accountable for their actions. Unfortunately, the actions of two officers who conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 1, 2023, failed to meet those high expectations."

The discipline was recommended by Assistant Police Chief Susan Surgo and approved by Byrd. Written communication from Byrd to both officers contains the same passage:

"Please be advised that I concur with the recommendation of Assistant Chief Surgo. You should recognize the serious nature of your actions and understand that it is your responsibility to make sure that similar infractions do not occur in the future. Similar actions on your part shall result in more severe discipline up to and including termination."

Both officers have been disciplined for prior incidents in their careers.

In the January incident, officers Pluff and Hobbs can be seen on dash and body camera video using strong physical force while arresting two women accused of reckless driving they had pulled over. The footage shows the incident beginning when the pair of officers pulled over a vehicle they claimed was swerving past a tow truck that was helping at the scene of an accident.

FULL BODY AND DASH CAM BELOW

Melvena Smith was in the driver's seat of the car and Kaylynn Smart was in the passenger seat. In the TPD report, the officers claimed they smelled alcohol, and an open bottle of tequila was seen on the floor of the passenger side.

Hobbs' body cam shows the officers demanding the occupants get out of the car as Hobbs flung open the passenger door.

"Why'd you open the door like that," Smart asked.

"You just went through an accident scene, and you just struck another car," Hobbs said.

Hobbs and Smart then repeatedly tell each other to shut up before Hobbs orders Smart to get out of the car.

When Smart doesn't immediately comply with that order, Hobbs is seen grabbing her out of the car, throwing her to the ground and referring to her with expletives as he hit her repeatedly with closed hand stuns. The woman is heard begging for Smith to call her mom.

Hobbs wrote in the report of the incident that Smart gave him multiple scratches to his face and spit food on him.

The driver in the incident, Smith, then walked over to the scene. Officer Pluff then grabbed Smith and attempted to put her in handcuffs, but Smith pulled back and began kicking Officer Pluff in the leg.

Officer Pluff then grabbed Smith by the hair, and Officers Pluff and Hobbs together took her to the ground and put her in handcuffs.

Officer Pluff then screamed for Smith to let go of her hand and can be seen hitting Smith multiple times while she is handcuffed. Smith and Smart accused Officers Pluff and Hobbs of abuse as they were escorted to a police cruiser.