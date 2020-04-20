TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect booked in the Lucas County Jail told officers he had been exposed to COVID-19 by his aunt that had died from the virus.

Police were called 1400 N. Superior around 2 a.m. Monday on a person shot call.

When police arrived, two people were seen running from the scene and were detained by police.

Officers could also hear movement and voices from inside the residence, but no one was answering the door

TPD Sgt. Babcock forced entry into the residence to check on the safety of those inside. No one was determined to be injured or shot.

Dajuan Smith, 25, was taken to Lucas County Jail.

Upon arrival, Smith told the booking officer that he had an aunt that died from COVID-19 about three weeks ago.

Smith also said he had been exposed to her and had a cough, but was experiencing no other symptoms.