TPD officer, Toledo Fire save 3-year-old from drowning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police and Toledo fire crews worked together to save a little boy from drowning in east Toledo on Monday.

The incident happened at a home in the 2000 block of Greenwood around 7:50 p.m.

Police were sent to the home on a call of a three-year-old who had drowned.

The little boy's mother said she went inside to lock the front door and returned to find her son unresponsive in the pool.

The mother said she gave her son CPR while her brother called 911.

Police arrived and one officer opened the three-year-old's airway, who began to breath again.

Toledo Fire crews arrived and took over saving the boy's life.