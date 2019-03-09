TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Police officer is back on the job, just days after getting bit in the calf by a dog.

According to Toledo police, the attack happened Friday evening when the officer was investigating a report of shots fired in the area of Ferris near Cherry in north Toledo.

Bodycam footage from Officer Dia shows he and another officer trying to arrest 42-year-old Isaiah Fuller.

The other officer used his taser on Fuller, and that’s when one of Fuller’s two dogs attacked Officer Dia, biting his calf.

Dia and other officers shot and killed the dog.

He was expected to miss several days of work due to his injuries.

Fuller entered no contest pleas to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

RELATED: Victim shows up to hospital after south Toledo shooting

RELATED: UPDATE: Three shot outside west Toledo bar