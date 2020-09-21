Toledo Police launch new officer recruitment campaign

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police is looking to hire 31 new officers
TPD made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday morning.
According to the post, the new 31 officers will be expected to begin their academy training in August of 2021.
Members of the TPD recruitment team say they are looking for a diverse group that will be able to make a positive impact in their community.
But they know in the current political climate, it may be a little more difficult to find enough people willing to take on the job.
"I think it's going to be a little more challenging for us. But, were willing to get boots on the ground, go out here and try to get as many qualified people as we can. I think the only real difference is we're probably not going to have 2,000 people rushing in to take the test. But we are still going to have people willing to take the test to become a police officer, and we're going to go find those people and try to keep them interested," said TPD officer Geoffrey McLendon, a member of the TPD recruitment team.
Testing for all potential candidates will be run from Oct. 1st to Dec. 31. The recruits academy will begin in August of 2021.