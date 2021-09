If you have seen Jewell Mims, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing adult.

Jewell Mims, 86, was last seen on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on San Jose Drive. He suffers from dementia, police said.

He was last seen wearing a green sweater, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, glasses, and possibly a baseball cap.