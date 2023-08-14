TPD: Man suffers 'severe lacerations' after cut to face with bottle outside convenience store Sunday

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department arrived on the scene to treat the victim's 'severe lacerations' to his face and head.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man was allegedly cut in the face with a broken bottle in central Toledo Sunday afternoon.

At 1 p.m., TPD responded to a call at the Cherry Street Mission in downtown Toledo regarding a stabbing incident. When officers arrived, they were told by staff that a 52-year-old resident of the mission was assaulted and cut in the face by another male in front of the Lucky Dollar convenience store located on the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department arrived on the scene to treat the victim's "severe lacerations" to his face and head. He was then taken to a hospital by Life Squad for further treatment for 'severe but not life-threatening" injuries.

During the alleged assault, the victim was cut by a broken piece of glass that was nearby. The suspect involved, a 34-year-old male, was located at the crime scene and placed into custody by officers.

Due to the suspect's state, TPD took him to a hospital for an involuntary commitment evaluation, according to a Toledo police report.