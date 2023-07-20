TPD: Man hospitalized with 'serious injuries' after crashing motorcycle on I-75 late Wednesday

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition with serious injuries to his left arm, left foot and shoulder, according to reports.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized with multiple serious injuries after crashing a motorcycle on I-75 Wednesday night.

A Toledo police sergeant responded at 8:25 p.m. to the scene of a motorcyle accident on I-75 North near Phillips Avenue. When officers arrived, the 29-year-old driver of the motorcyle was being treated by Toledo Fire & Rescue Department.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition with serious injuries to his left arm, left foot and shoulder, according to reports.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police are investigating.