x
TPD: Man hospitalized after flipping car on Secor Rd. Monday morning

When officers arrived they found a 60-year-old man sitting in his car, which was 'flipped on it's top,' according to reports.
Credit: WNEP

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized after losing control and flipping his car on Secor Road Monday morning.

Toledo police crews responded to a call about an injury accident involving a flipped car and a downed pole. When officers arrived they found a 60-year-old man sitting in his car, which was 'flipped on it's top,' according to reports.

While driving northbound on Secor, the man lost control of his car and struck a pole - breaking it in half - causing his car to flip.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the scene and took the man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Secor was closed down in both directions so AT&T crews could fix down wires from the broken pole.

Overcast skies for Tuesday; temperatures in the lower 70's with the start of Fall foliage

